Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $58 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 908,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. 4,214,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,578. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.