Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 100,452 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,186,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,867.8% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.