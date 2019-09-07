Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,057 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $49,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 199.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 750,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,128. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.