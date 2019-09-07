Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Domo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $690.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 291.36% and a negative net margin of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 102.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at $2,457,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.