NEO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $250.14 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, NEO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. NEO has a market capitalization of $637.37 million and approximately $250.14 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, Livecoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019949 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, Bitinka, Bittrex, OKEx, Exrates, Coinsuper, LBank, Liquid, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinEgg, BitForex, CoinBene, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Ovis, Cryptopia, BitMart, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Coinrail, TDAX, Switcheo Network, Allcoin, Bibox, Bitfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Binance, BCEX, Coinnest and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

