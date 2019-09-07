Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nesco alerts:

Shares of NSCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,931. Nesco has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.