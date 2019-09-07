Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 8,126 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $425.72. 625,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $428.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

