Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 2,213,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.