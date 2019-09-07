New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NJR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE NJR opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

