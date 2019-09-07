New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NRZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NRZ opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

