NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

NCMGY stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

