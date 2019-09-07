Newport Trust Co Sells 57,951 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,951 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.05% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $211,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $5,665,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

