Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0027

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $32.64 million and $2.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

