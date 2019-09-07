Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.96 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $63,681.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,352,854 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

