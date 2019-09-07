Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,334,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,130,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

