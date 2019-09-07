Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,992 shares of company stock worth $38,945,972. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.68. 4,677,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,164. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.