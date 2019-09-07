Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks comprises about 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

STI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.