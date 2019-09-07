Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $6.55 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $165.66.

