Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 33 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 167.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.00. 3,020,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,499. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

