Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,833. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.