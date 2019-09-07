Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,173,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $146.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.