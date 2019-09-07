Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,531 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $102,186,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,897.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after buying an additional 3,306,502 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10,867.8% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,863,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.73. 56,008,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,010,144. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

