Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.53 million and $266,648.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,389.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.01637456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.35 or 0.02776673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00627889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00717593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00062291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00442350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,476,728,325 coins and its circulating supply is 4,486,228,325 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

