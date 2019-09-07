Niobio Cash Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $167,503.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 133,753,943 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

