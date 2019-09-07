Nitro Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Nitro has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $182,333.00 and $452.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.