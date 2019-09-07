Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.78, 451,620 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 412,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Nlight alerts:

The company has a market cap of $557.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nlight by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.