Nmcn (LON:NMCN) Shares Down 1.8%

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 530.50 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 552.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nmcn (LON:NMCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 27 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Nmcn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other Nmcn news, insider Daniel Adam Taylor sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £4,368 ($5,707.57). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Holt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,760 ($14,059.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,449 shares of company stock worth $4,422,565.

About Nmcn (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

