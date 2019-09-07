Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Director Sells $50,274.95 in Stock

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Director Marcel Herbst sold 91,409 shares of Noble Roman’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $50,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NROM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005. Noble Roman’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

