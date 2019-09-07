Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSF. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Non-Standard Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Non-Standard Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,280 ($22,579.38). Also, insider Heather McGregor purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,248.14). Insiders bought 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,888,000 in the last three months.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.