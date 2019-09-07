Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.07, 6,578,910 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,999,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock worth $320,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.