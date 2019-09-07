Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 442,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 179,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 850,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

