NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,761,755. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 221,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,789. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

