NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 146,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.26. 4,214,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

