Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 10100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

