NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.94

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $43.20. NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 3,825 shares trading hands.

NVZMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

