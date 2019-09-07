NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 6.5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $179.74, 16,780,439 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 12,929,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,252. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

