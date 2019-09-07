NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull Sells 4,569 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

