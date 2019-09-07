O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $15.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.05 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 5.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in O2Micro International by 94.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIIM remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Tuesday. 11,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.