Olympic Price Up 143.2% Over Last Week (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Olympic has a total market capitalization of $23,398.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olympic has traded up 143.2% against the US dollar. One Olympic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 111,307,380 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic. Olympic’s official website is olympcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Olympic

Olympic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

