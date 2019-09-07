Oncosil Medical (ASX:OSL) Shares Up 6.8%

Oncosil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 845,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Oncosil Medical Company Profile (ASX:OSL)

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device comprising OncoSil Phosphorous-32 Microparticles and OncoSil Diluent, which implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation emitting isotope directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of pancreatic and liver cancer.

