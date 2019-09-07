OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.55. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 30,950 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

