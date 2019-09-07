Online Trading Down 73.7% This Week (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 76% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Online has traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Online token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market capitalization of $866,465.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Online alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Online Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official website is online.io. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies.

Online Token Trading

Online can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.