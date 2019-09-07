Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 641,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,142 shares of company stock worth $80,806. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

