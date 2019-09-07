Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,987 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,536,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,561,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 613,027 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Separately, CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.