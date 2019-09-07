Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $432,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 86.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,802,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 957,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after buying an additional 230,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,242,553,000 after buying an additional 186,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,874,000 after purchasing an additional 87,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.51. 563,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

