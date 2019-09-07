Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $212,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $535,982,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $23,597,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,883,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 848,089 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,376,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 762,987 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 38,985,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,495,056. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

