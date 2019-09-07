Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $515,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 401,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,820. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

