Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,668,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $215.00. 220,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,468. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

