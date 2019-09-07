Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.82. 850,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,208. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

