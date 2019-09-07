Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.98. 1,856,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.